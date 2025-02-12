Kendrick Lamar famously has some pleasant history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther: The Album, released to accompany the original Black Panther movie in 2018, was a No. 1 album for the rapper, and the project yielded the top-10 singles “All The Stars” with SZA and “Pray For Me” with The Weeknd. Now, it looks like he’s getting ready to get back into the MCU fold, as he appears to have a song on the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight shared yesterday (February 11), star Anthony Mackie said, “Kendrick did the title song for my movie. I hope that’s not supposed to be a surprise. I’m breaking it here first. I’m so excited, man. The beauty and mastery of his craft.”

Based on Mackie calling it the “title song,” it would seem the song may be called “Brave New World.” The movie is set to hit theaters on February 14, so we ought to be hearing Lamar’s song soon.

Lamar, of course, is fresh off a big-time Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last weekend. Shortly after the release of the new Captain America, Lamar and SZA are set to head out on the joint Grand National Tour.