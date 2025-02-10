Following their Super Bowl LIX performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced the European tour dates for the Grand National Tour. The “Luther” duo will play 13 stadiums across Europe and the United Kingdom this summer, including stops in Germany, France, and Italy.

Pre-sale tickets for the European shows go on Wednesday, February 12, followed by a general on sale on Friday, February 14, at 9 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out the full dates for the Grand National Tour below.