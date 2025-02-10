Following their Super Bowl LIX performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced the European tour dates for the Grand National Tour. The “Luther” duo will play 13 stadiums across Europe and the United Kingdom this summer, including stops in Germany, France, and Italy.
Pre-sale tickets for the European shows go on Wednesday, February 12, followed by a general on sale on Friday, February 14, at 9 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.
Check out the full dates for the Grand National Tour below.
Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s 2025 Tour Dates: Grand National Tour
04/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
07/02 — Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieSTADION
07/04 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/08 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
07/10 — Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
07/13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/15 — Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
07/19 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/22 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/27 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio do Restelo
07/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
08/02 — Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico
08/06 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
08/09 — Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena