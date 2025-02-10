After an intense five-month wait, Kendrick Lamar’s record-setting headlining performance at Super Bowl LIX has officially been added to the history books. Today (February 9), the “=Squabble Up” rapper delivered a remarkable set for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

During his performance (viewable here), Kendrick Lamar delivered a blend of his discography (including 2024’s GNX, 2017’s DAMN., and a track from Black Panther soundtrack with the help of special guests SZA, Mustard, Serena Williams, and the performance’s narrator Samuel L. Jackson. Given Drake’s pending litigation against UMG centering around the record, fans wondered what Kendrick’s setlist would include his multiple Grammy Award-winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

At the same time, a promotional clip for the performance hinted that the song would be played. Following all the chatter on whether Kendrick Lamar would or would not perform the song, he decided to give viewers what they wanted, and users online are beyond thrilled that he did.

Continue below to view Kendrick’s full Super Bowl LIX setlist below.