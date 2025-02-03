With Drake’s name trending all over social media as a result of Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy wins for the petty track, “Not Like Us,” Drake finally made a Drake-like move, turning the attention into easy promotion. The Boy announced his long-awaited joint project with PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs, is dropping on Valentine’s Day (again, a very Drake-like move), sharing a short teaser clip of one of the songs on Twitter (never calling it X).

The song is vintage PartyNextDoor (although he appears to be doing a Future impression at first), blending thumping trap, moody R&B, a classic soul sample, and processed vocals about his lust for a woman from the club. The teaser video matches the song perfectly, doing a slow push through a strip club to zero in on Drake, sitting in a booth by himself looking maudlin, as usual. Should the project stick to this general vibe and avoid the overt misogyny of his more recent, red-pilled stuff, maybe this could be what he needs to regain his footing and begin repairing his tarnished image.

Certainly, fans couldn’t help pointing out how bad the Grammy ceremony looked for him on Sunday. Kendrick Lamar not only swept his nominations with the diss track, but watching superstars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift dance along to a song calling his friends pedophiles couldn’t have been good for Drake’s ego (or his lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which was filed on shaky grounds in the first place). If he wants to take back control of the narrative, putting out a fan-favorite musical project would be a great start.

You can check out the teaser here.