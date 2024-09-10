According to XXL, a video has surfaced on social media of someone vandalizing a Compton-based mural of Kendrick Lamar with gang graffiti. While the tags represent a local Mexican-American street gang, the graffiti was mistaken for a pro-Drake message after some fans interpreted the “CVTF” as an “OVO.” (A reminder, some of you are really not like us, and should keep out of hood politics, thinking it’s entertainment.)

The mural, on the wall of Honduras Restaurant Mi Sabor, depicts Kendrick being honored with the key to the city in 2016 and accepting his Best Rap Album Grammy for his album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in 2023, along with a reference to his Good Kid, MAAD City cover. It’s easy to see why some fans — perhaps the ones who should be wearing 50 SPF sunblock at all times, even in the winter — would want to interpret the vandalism as the latest extension of the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. After all, it’d be fair to say that plenty of Drake fans are still sore about the drubbing he received at the hands of his former collaborator.

However, it seems, although Kendrick is very much a hometown hero, even he isn’t bigger than hood politics — or ratchet ass kids trying to make a name for themselves.