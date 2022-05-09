Kendrick Lamar 2022 music video
Kendrick Lamar Remembers Nipsey Hussle And Raps From His Perspective On ‘The Heart Part 5’

Four days before his fifth album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers is set to arrive, Kendrick Lamar made a grand return on Happy Mother’s Day with “The Heart Part 5.” The song is the fifth installment in Kendrick’s “Heart” series which began in 2010 and was last updated with 2017’s “The Heart Part 5.” The song is a lengthy one as it clocks in at a little over five and a half minutes, but through it, Kendrick speaks on Black culture and how he views it nowadays. In a video attached with the song, Kendrick uses deep fake technology to morph into several faces that included OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle.

One of the biggest moments on “The Heart Part 5” comes during the song’s third verse. Here, Kendrick honors the late Nipsey Hussle and raps from his perspective to close the song. From Nipsey’s perspective, he indirectly reflects on his contributions to his community, rapping:

“Reflecting on my life and what I’ve done
Paid dues made rules change out of love
Them same views make schools change curriculums
But then change be starin’ down the barrel with a gun
Should I feel resentful I didn’t see my full potential?
Should I feel regret about the good I was into?
Everything is everything, this ain’t coincidental”

Just a few bars later, it becomes a bit clearer that Kendrick is rapping from Nipsey’s perspective:

“To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven
To my mother, to my sis’, I’m in Heaven
To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven
To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings
To my fans, make sure you make them investments
And to the killer that sped up my demise
I forgive you, just know your soul’s in question
I seen that pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed
And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved
I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave
But fulfilled my days, my creator was pleased”

Finally, Kendrick mentions Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s older brother, and it’s now undeniable that this verse is told from Nipsey’s point of view.

And Sam, I be watchin’ over you
Make sure my kids watch all my interviews
Make sure you live out our dreams we produced
Keep that genius in your brain on the move
And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail
Make sure them babies and the leaders outta jail
Look for salvation when troubles get real
‘Cause you can’t help the world until you help yourself

You can listen to “The Heart Part 5” in the video above and you can read some fan reactions to the verse below.

Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers is out 5/13 PgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope.

