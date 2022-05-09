Four days before his fifth album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers is set to arrive, Kendrick Lamar made a grand return on Happy Mother’s Day with “The Heart Part 5.” The song is the fifth installment in Kendrick’s “Heart” series which began in 2010 and was last updated with 2017’s “The Heart Part 5.” The song is a lengthy one as it clocks in at a little over five and a half minutes, but through it, Kendrick speaks on Black culture and how he views it nowadays. In a video attached with the song, Kendrick uses deep fake technology to morph into several faces that included OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle.
.@KendrickLamar deepfakes himself as OJ Simpson, @KanyeWest, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and @NipseyHussle in the music video for “The Heart Part 5.’ pic.twitter.com/sYAna2vDmv
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2022
One of the biggest moments on “The Heart Part 5” comes during the song’s third verse. Here, Kendrick honors the late Nipsey Hussle and raps from his perspective to close the song. From Nipsey’s perspective, he indirectly reflects on his contributions to his community, rapping:
“Reflecting on my life and what I’ve done
Paid dues made rules change out of love
Them same views make schools change curriculums
But then change be starin’ down the barrel with a gun
Should I feel resentful I didn’t see my full potential?
Should I feel regret about the good I was into?
Everything is everything, this ain’t coincidental”
Just a few bars later, it becomes a bit clearer that Kendrick is rapping from Nipsey’s perspective:
“To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven
To my mother, to my sis’, I’m in Heaven
To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven
To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings
To my fans, make sure you make them investments
And to the killer that sped up my demise
I forgive you, just know your soul’s in question
I seen that pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed
And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved
I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave
But fulfilled my days, my creator was pleased”
Finally, Kendrick mentions Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s older brother, and it’s now undeniable that this verse is told from Nipsey’s point of view.
And Sam, I be watchin’ over you
Make sure my kids watch all my interviews
Make sure you live out our dreams we produced
Keep that genius in your brain on the move
And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail
Make sure them babies and the leaders outta jail
Look for salvation when troubles get real
‘Cause you can’t help the world until you help yourself
You can listen to “The Heart Part 5” in the video above and you can read some fan reactions to the verse below.
“Though you did me gruesome I was surely relieved / I completed my mission wasn’t ready to leave / But fulfilled my days my Creator was pleased”
-Kendrick Lamar rapping from the perspective of Nipsey Hussle talking to the man who shot him. Chills.
The Marathon Continues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/o2Duuw7dqY
— Joey (@gothamhiphop) May 9, 2022
Rap fans hearing Kendrick Lamar rap that Nipsey verse on “The Heart Part 5”pic.twitter.com/iPTGJUXVGX
— alex (@AlexUlrichh) May 9, 2022
Kendrick Lamar never miss bruh
The Nipsey part in the video had me like: pic.twitter.com/uAzXHvy9rv
— The Best ☆ (@LilBest_10) May 9, 2022
Kendrick Lamar on the 3rd verse when he turn into nipsey hussle pic.twitter.com/SHGCn5H3ru
— They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) May 9, 2022
that Nipsey part was fire ……. kudos to Kendrick lamar … https://t.co/07ptZnfJOh
— BetterMe (@omoGAofficial) May 9, 2022
Kendrick Lamar rapping as Nipsey to us about Nip is one of the most genius things I’ve ever experienced as a fan of Hip Hop.
— Domo (@DapperDomo) May 9, 2022
When Kendrick Lamar turned into Nipsey and Kobe on The Heart Part 5
— 𝓞𝓼𝓬𝓪𝓻 𝓗.🧸 (@510oscar510_) May 9, 2022
Kendrick Lamar rapping from the perspective of Nipsey Hussle the day he died with that level of imagery…
This mf is on another level
— Trouble Man 🦈 (@NewThundercat) May 9, 2022
Me after watching Kendrick Lamar paying tribute to Nipsey on that last transition #theheartpart5 #KendrickLamar pic.twitter.com/wvaa9TidyZ
— Helen (@Helen_Saeian) May 9, 2022
Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers is out 5/13 PgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope.