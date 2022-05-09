Four days before his fifth album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers is set to arrive, Kendrick Lamar made a grand return on Happy Mother’s Day with “The Heart Part 5.” The song is the fifth installment in Kendrick’s “Heart” series which began in 2010 and was last updated with 2017’s “The Heart Part 5.” The song is a lengthy one as it clocks in at a little over five and a half minutes, but through it, Kendrick speaks on Black culture and how he views it nowadays. In a video attached with the song, Kendrick uses deep fake technology to morph into several faces that included OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle.

.@KendrickLamar deepfakes himself as OJ Simpson, @KanyeWest, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and @NipseyHussle in the music video for “The Heart Part 5.’ pic.twitter.com/sYAna2vDmv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2022

One of the biggest moments on “The Heart Part 5” comes during the song’s third verse. Here, Kendrick honors the late Nipsey Hussle and raps from his perspective to close the song. From Nipsey’s perspective, he indirectly reflects on his contributions to his community, rapping:

“Reflecting on my life and what I’ve done

Paid dues made rules change out of love

Them same views make schools change curriculums

But then change be starin’ down the barrel with a gun

Should I feel resentful I didn’t see my full potential?

Should I feel regret about the good I was into?

Everything is everything, this ain’t coincidental”

Just a few bars later, it becomes a bit clearer that Kendrick is rapping from Nipsey’s perspective:

“To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven

To my mother, to my sis’, I’m in Heaven

To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven

To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings

To my fans, make sure you make them investments

And to the killer that sped up my demise

I forgive you, just know your soul’s in question

I seen that pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed

And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved

I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave

But fulfilled my days, my creator was pleased”

Finally, Kendrick mentions Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s older brother, and it’s now undeniable that this verse is told from Nipsey’s point of view.