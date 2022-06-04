It’s nearly been a month since Kendrick Lamar dropped his long-awaited fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project, which presented 18 songs and guest appearances from Blxst, Summer Walker, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sampha, Ghostface Killah, and more, left fans with a lot to talk about. There was Kendrick’s push back against cancel culture, Kodak Black’s multiple appearances on the album, and more. Another notable moment from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was “We Cry Together,” which found Kendrick in an extremely heated argument with his girlfriend who is played by actress Taylour Paige.

Some have criticized the song, which plays more like a skit despite its rhyme scheme, while others have found it a bit enjoyable. Nonetheless, the experience attached to “We Cry Together” is about to continue as Kendrick Lamar is set to bring the album to a Los Angeles theater. According to HipHop-N-More, a short film for “We Cry Together” will premiere at the Laemmle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles for the next six days. The film, which is billed as “a performance from Taylour Paige and Kendrick Lamar,” premieres today at the theater and it will be available there until June 9.

The news about the film comes after “We Cry Together” had one of the biggest drops on the Billboard singles chart.

You can view a picture of the Laemmle Royal Theater above and purchase tickets for the “We Cry Together” short film here.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now via PgLang/Aftermath/TDE/Interscope. You can stream it here.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.