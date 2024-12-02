For the past few weeks now, all eyes have been on Shaboozey and “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” to see if the track would beat the all-time record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of last week, Shaboozey tied the high mark of 19 weeks set by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.” One more week and Shaboozey owns the record outright, with the first song to hit 20 weeks at No. 1.

Well, that’s not happening this week.

On the new Hot 100 chart dated December 7, Kendrick Lamar’s new album GNX dominates. Lamar has 7 of this week’s top 10 songs, including “Squabble Up” at No. 1, which is Lamar’s fifth chart-topper and his third of just 2024. As for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” it has been pushed all the way down to No. 6.

That said, this doesn’t mean “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is finished its No. 1 run. This is actually the third time the track has been replaced in the top spot: Lamar’s “Not Like Us” took over for a week in July, then Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” had a week on top in November before Shaboozey reclaimed his spot. So, if listening activity on Lamar’s new album dies down after its opening week, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” could make yet another return to No. 1 and set a new all-time high.