Kendrick Lamar fans, rejoice! The Compton rapper has officially released that song from the beginning of the “Not Like Us” video. It’s called “Squabble Up,” and it appears on his newly released surprise album, GNX“. The full version of the song samples ’80s electro classic “When I Hear Music” by Debbie Deb, and sees K. Dot aggressively defending his patch, warning enemies to “get the f*ck out my faaace.”

Fans have been demanding the song’s official release ever since it first appeared in the “Not Like Us” video, but many had lost hope; after all, we never did get a full version of the snippet from the “Alright” video. However, it seems Kung-Fu Kenny was just waiting on the appropriate time to let it go, and now we can all bop along to the ode to good, ol’-fashioned fisticuffs in all its glory — and, true to Kendrick’s recent run, it’s an eminently quotable jam that’ll be as omnipresent in clubs as on the streets, blasting out of lowriders and barbershops.

“Squabble Up” is one of 12 songs that appears on the new project, which also includes, “The Heart, Part 6,” a not-so-subtle jab at Drake that snatches back the title of K. Dot’s long-running song series after Drake hijacked the name in the midst of their battle earlier this year.

You can listen to “Squabble Up” above.

GNX is out now. You can get more info here.