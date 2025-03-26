A staggering number of people watched Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance — and a lot of them complained about it, too. Although not as many as you might think!

TMZ has obtained all 125 complaints sent to the Federal Communications Commission following the rapper’s very public evisceration of Drake. Lamar is accused of “having a potty mouth, only using Black performers, and being divisive with his set… with several making note of the split American flag visual at one point in the show.” There were objections to his crotch grabbing, too.

The cranks also had issues with Lamar going after Drake, with one claiming he used the moment to focus on a “personal vendetta” while another wrote, “Kendrick lamar made fake false and scandalous claims that are unfounded. He [said] drake was a pedophile on TV in front of million of ppl, do better, this is a sad day.” (Serena Williams was condemned for promoting “gang affiliation,” too.)

For context, the 125 complaints about Lamar is in line with how many Rihanna received for her halftime show performance in 2023 (100), but way behind Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s 1,300 in 2020. This proves once and for all, butts are more controversial than accusing someone of being a pedophile.