In 2022, SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album SOS. Since then the chart-topping body of work has continued to set or break records. But, the “Kill Bill” singer doesn’t plan on taking another five year gap between projects.

Yesterday (November 23), SZA teased the projected timeline of her next project. During her appearance on Kai Cenat‘s livestream, SZA

promised to release her highly anticipated follow-up (viewable here). When asked about when supporters should expect it, SZA replied: “It’ll be out before the year is over.”

The announcement shocked Kai, Lizzo (who was also a special guest on the stream), and users online. SZA didn’t share any further information about the forthcoming album. However, many believe the album in question Lana, the at one-time deluxe version of SOS.

Earlier in the month, SZA gave British Vogue an update about Lana.

“I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place,” she said. “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s shit that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

After supposedly scrapping a version of the project due to leaks, Lana has experience several setbacks. Fortunately for SZA supporters, she seemingly powered through.