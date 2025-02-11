Yesterday (February 9) was Kendrick Lamar’s moment as he performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It was a big one for SZA, too, as she joined Lamar for a couple songs. While later reflecting on her new career highlight, SZA said she actually wasn’t nervous about it.

Following the performance, SZA took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos and videos from her big day, writing:

“THANK YOU @kendricklamar for consistently putting the world on your back . At all times . Thank you for lifting me up . Thank you for encouraging me and being so willing to bend to whatever I may need . Thank you to your incredible team and mine ! You’re a prophet . But you knew that . I wasn’t nervous today . I was ready to rep for u. For US . Thank you God ,Dot, and the NFL for this opportunity #SUPERBOWL2025 wrapped.”

In an interview ahead of the show, SZA revealed she was surprised when Lamar asked her to join him, saying, “I didn’t expect that at all. I was on the internet like everyone else being like ‘Oh, he’s about to eat that sh*t.’ […] I just knew that he wasn’t going to ask me, ’cause that would be crazy. And he did! And I laughed. And I was like, ‘OK.’ It just was a matter of me being about to commit to that moment, because I just feel like he’s so flawless. I’ve never seen a flaw in any performance or any offering that he’s ever given, and I just wanna be, you know, on par with that energy and just give as much as I can.”