sza kendrick lamar super bowl 2025
Getty Image
Music

SZA Insists She ‘Wasn’t Nervous’ For The Super Bowl Halftime Show As She Thanks Kendrick Lamar And Reflects

Yesterday (February 9) was Kendrick Lamar’s moment as he performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It was a big one for SZA, too, as she joined Lamar for a couple songs. While later reflecting on her new career highlight, SZA said she actually wasn’t nervous about it.

Following the performance, SZA took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos and videos from her big day, writing:

“THANK YOU @kendricklamar for consistently putting the world on your back . At all times . Thank you for lifting me up . Thank you for encouraging me and being so willing to bend to whatever I may need . Thank you to your incredible team and mine ! You’re a prophet . But you knew that . I wasn’t nervous today . I was ready to rep for u. For US . Thank you God ,Dot, and the NFL for this opportunity #SUPERBOWL2025 wrapped.”

In an interview ahead of the show, SZA revealed she was surprised when Lamar asked her to join him, saying, “I didn’t expect that at all. I was on the internet like everyone else being like ‘Oh, he’s about to eat that sh*t.’ […] I just knew that he wasn’t going to ask me, ’cause that would be crazy. And he did! And I laughed. And I was like, ‘OK.’ It just was a matter of me being about to commit to that moment, because I just feel like he’s so flawless. I’ve never seen a flaw in any performance or any offering that he’s ever given, and I just wanna be, you know, on par with that energy and just give as much as I can.”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors