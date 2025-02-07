Kendrick Lamar’s love for rare vehicles is no secret. In fact, the “Squabble Up” rapper’s chart-topping album, GNX, is one glaring example of this passion.

Today (February 7), Kendrick Lamar was able to bridge that love with his Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show promotional obligations. In Lamar’s latest clip (viewable here), he took “fan” Timothée Chalamet on an intimate car ride.

During the ride, Lamar and Chalamet discussed their approach to delivering a great performance in their respective fields. Chalamet talked about how he prepares for an on-screen role, saying: “The thing about acting is, if you don’t have an audience, it’s just a form of insanity. And you’re just, what are you doing? So I definitely try to warm up and then, you know, lose that self-consciousness when you finally get back out there. But that takes time.”

Chalamet also mentioned the importance of embracing failure. “I always try to embrace failure — you were talking about that the other day — the most important part of a bad day is the way you leave it,” he said. “If you can leave a bad take or a bad day with a positive attitude, then you’ve got nothing to fear.”

Lamar opened up about the importance of pushing himself as a rapper. “Always locked in and always trying new things,” he said. “Even if they don’t end up going anywhere. I have to keep the pen moving. It’s my form of sanity. And it also has given me the opportunity to learn myself, you know, find out who I am.”

Chalamet closed by congratulating Lamar on his massive year and upcoming performance. “Just being a fan of your music forever and knowing like, look where you’re at now, man,” he said. “It’s just crazy, Super Bowl Halftime Show. And you just keep climbing, bro. It’s, like, amazing.”

Super Bowl LIX is set to go down this Sunday, February 9.