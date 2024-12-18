Kendrick Lamar is full of surprises. First there was the wave of Drake diss tracks, then there was the release of his new album GNX, then there’s what happened today: Out of nowhere, “Money Without Me,” a vintage unreleased Lamar track, popped up on his official YouTube channel.

Multiple commenters on the YouTube upload say the song originates from the era when Lamar released his debut album, 2011’s Section.80.

Lamar opens the autobiographical tune, “Now, I was raised on the wild side, ever since a child / I ‘member food stamps when mama said it’s chow time / Papa had the green Seville with the Alpine / Woofer in the back, Doggystyle, track number 9 / Lifestyles of a lil’ nappy head / Guns in the closet, bills in the bed / Watchin’ Jay-Z on BET countin’ bread / Pointed at him then I said, / ‘Man, you ain’t gettin’ money without me.'”

In other Lamar news, Lil Wayne recently addressed the Super Bowl Halftime show and Lamar’s GNX lyric about him, saying, “He saw how much it meant to me, I think that’s all he means. Obviously, he can’t control that, you know? So he didn’t let me down. It ain’t like he can control it or nothing. And also, I’ve spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it.”