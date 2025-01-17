Timothée Chalamet Signed A Fan’s Troye Sivan Record — As Troye Sivan

Timothée Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars thanks to his ability to commit to the bit. Case in point, he’s apparently still really in character after playing a certain singer to whom he shares more than a passing resemblance.

No, not Bob Dylan — although the incident in question occurred at the Paris red carpet premiere of his Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. During the event, a fan approached Chalamet for an autograph, handing him a vinyl copy of pop star Troye Sivan’s 2023 Something To Give Each Other to sign — which he did, scrawling the words “Troye Sivan” across the cover, to the amusement of both the fan and onlookers.

Chalamet, of course, played Sivan in a sketch on Saturday Night Live in November 2023, duplicating the singer’s “Get Me Started” music video look. In the sketch, he described himself/Sivan as “an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star and model turned HBO actor… being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent.”

This isn’t the first time Timmy’s been reminded of the sketch in public. At the Wonka premiere the month after the sketch aired, a fan asked him to sign the same album. “That’s basically you,” the fan explained. “In some universe…” the actor replied. Part of his recent success is clearly due to his charm and being a good sport (as well as some sports knowledge that has endeared him to bros as much as ladies). And here’s some good news: he’s returning to SNL next week, which could result in a new bit for him to commit to.