WWE Raw‘s Netflix debut on Monday was a star-studded affair. Macaulay and Kieran Culkin received huge pops from the crowd; The Rock and John Cena made special appearances; Travis Scott smoked a blunt; and Bill Simmons was a good husband.

This being a wrestling match, however, the spectators inside the Intuit Dome were ready to boo, too. Hulk Hogan was mercilessly (and gloriously) jeered, as was tag team duo The New Day after they called Kendrick Lamar a “trash rapper.” That might fly in Toronto, but not Los Angeles.

During Raw, The New Day, a.k.a. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, told the crowd that they spent the past six months “elevating a trash rapper named Kendrick Lamar.” When they were met with boos, Kingston added, “Yeah, boo him. We think he sucks, too.” He then claimed that “Drake won the beef,” eliciting even more jeering from the audience.

The Kendrick Lamar subreddit is loving it:

“honestly didn’t buy their heel turn till this moment.”

“Dear god the sheer amount of people that people don’t know these guy’s are saying these thing’s IN Los Angeles to get “heal heat” is hilarious but sad at the same time.”

“As a lifelong die-hard fan of New Day AND K.Dot, that was funny as hell.”

You can watch that moment here.