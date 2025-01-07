Roman Reigns Opened Raw On Netflix By Winning Tribal Combat

Roman Reigns pinned Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat to claim the Ula Fala. After the match, the Rock took the Ula Fala from Paul Heyman, placed it around Reigns’ neck, took his glasses off, and shook Reigns hand, kissing him and telling him he loves him.

Reigns and Sikoa went right at each other in Tribal Combat, quickly introducing a chair to the match.

After brawling in and out of the ring, Sikoa hit Reigns with a kendo stick from the outside before choking him on the top rope. Reigns pushed the kendo stick away and lifted Sikoa, slamming him through a table in the middle of the ring.

Tama Tonga arrived just in time to pull the ref out at two. Jacob Fatu hit Reigns with a DDT, then landed a moonsault. Sikoa got to his feet and hit the Samoan Spike for two, then spiked the ref. Sami Zayn hit the ring to make the save with Jimmy Uso, who hit Sikoa with a super kick followed by a Helluva Kick from Zayn, then a spear from Reigns for two.

Fatu, Tonga, Zayn, and Uso fought their way to the back before Kevin Owens hopped into the ring and hit a stunner on Reigns for two. Owens set up for the package piledriver before Cody Rhodes, who he will battle in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble, made the save. Rhodes and Owens fought through the crowd.

Reigns went for the Superman Punch, Sikoa reversed into a Samoan Spike attempt, and Reigns hit a spear. He hit another spear for three to claim the Ula Fala, which was presented to him by The Rock.