The five-year drought for a new album from Kendrick Lamar came to an end tonight as he returned with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project was made available with 18 songs and features from Blxst, Amand Reifer, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Tanna Leone, and Beth Gibbons of Portishead. While the music world was impressed and pumped with excitement after Kendrick prefaced the project with “The Heart Part 5,” the actual music on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers couldn’t be more of the opposite. An example comes on “Worldwide Steppers.”

The track is a two-part effort, and in the first half of the song, Kendrick unloads a spiraling and erratic confession about the first and second times he had sex with a white woman. He raps, “The first time I f*cked a white b*tch, I was sixteen at the Palisades, fumblin’ my grades.” Later in that verse, he adds, “Next time I f*cked a white b*tch, was out in Copenhagen / Good Kid, M.A.A.D City tour, I flourished on them stages.” He continues by mentioning his longtime partner Whitney Alford. “Whitney asked did I have a problem,” he raps. “I said, ‘I might be racist’ / Ancestors watchin’ me f*ck was like retaliation.”

The entire verse was jarring to say the least, as were other moments on the album. Fans felt the same way and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

You can listen to “Worldwide Steppers” in the video above and see comments from fans about the song below.

Kendrick really be saying anything cause why he telling me he fcked white girls like 5 times and his ancestors watching? #KendrickLamar pic.twitter.com/hmN5B2RuAG — ⁷Buttercup LILAC LIEUTENANT| Semi Ia (@VillainousMango) May 13, 2022

Lol man admitted he fucked white woman for revenge and shouted out Dr Sebi. Idk man, irdk 😂 https://t.co/JLy9nxZjIY — تريستان read blood in my eye (@tristang300) May 13, 2022

Not Kendrick Lamar revealing he like white women in his new album smh — Mariah (@VirgoSunnnn) May 13, 2022

damn. kendrick just made all the dudes dating white women feel guilty af on Worldwide Steppers😅😅🤣🤣🤣 #KendrickLamar #MrMoraleAndTheBigSteppers — kung fu kenny jones (@relientkenny) May 13, 2022

First time I fucc a white bitch… #KendrickLamar pic.twitter.com/HsN05nXinc — Anti Role-model Ricardo (@mexican_natsu) May 13, 2022

KENDRICK LAMAR FUCKED A WHITE BITCH AT 16?? — you hate to see it🥰 (@pointlessxpoemz) May 13, 2022

kendrick lamar talkin bout fucking white bitches on this album😭 — will the jr. 💫 (@willaveli_) May 13, 2022

Me listening to Kendrick rap about fucking white bitches pic.twitter.com/eos2x02Cpk — 🌷Maria🌷 (@thenervousgeek) May 13, 2022

Hold on kendrick you fucked a white bitch? pic.twitter.com/cbrcWWkf6q — The Man (@brybreezzzy) May 13, 2022

Really Kendrick? Multiple white bitches pic.twitter.com/14Pdi8tmQD — Jace (@JohnSummerman) May 13, 2022

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now via PgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope. You can stream it here.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.