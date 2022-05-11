This Friday, the most anticipated album in the world is coming out: Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Lamar has been dropping hints every step of the way in the lead-up, including a recently posted image of two CDs, indicating that the album might very well be a double album. On Sunday, we were introduced to the album’s first single, “The Heart Part 5,” along with its eye-popping video. Now, Kendrick has posted what appears to be the album cover artwork.

Posted to both his social media platforms, as well as showing up as a new icon on the oklama.com website where every update in the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers lead up has been posted, the cover photograph might very well be the first time we’ve seen the “Alright” rapper picture with his two children. He wears a christ-like crown of thorns and holds his three-year-old daughter while his fiancée nurses a newborn child on a bed in the background.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers pic.twitter.com/tLcJDyNxVe — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 11, 2022

This is interesting because Kendrick is famously private about his personal life. In fact, it has only been known that he and Alford have one daughter, so the second child in the background would be a new addition to the family that the world previously did not know about. Regardless, the album is out in two days and everyone is on the edge of their seat.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be out on Friday 05/13 via TDE Records.