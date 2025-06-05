When last we heard from elusive alt-hip-hop mystery man Kevin Abstract, he had followed up the norm-breaking Lil Nas X collaboration “Tennessee” with “Big Dog,” a reflection on lost love, oddly still credited to his now-defunct band Brockhampton. But it looks like he’s ready to return with new solo work (sorta), as he emerged today with “Geezer,” a collaboration with his longtime friend and fellow genre-bender, Dominic Fike (with whom he last linked up on Arizona Baby.

In the “Geezer” video, the two artists perform their verses over their shoulders into a camera positioned in the backseat of a car. The mellow, guitar-driven song calls to mind the slacker alt-rock of the mid-90s (think OMC’s “How Bizarre” and the like), introducing what Kevin described on Twitter (never calling it “X”) as “a group, think The Hillbillies.” Geezer, the group, also appears to be part of a larger group called Blush, which is also the title of an upcoming album.

Blush, the album, will see Abstract collaborating with an all-star cast of genre-agnostic misfits — including Danny Brown, Jpegmafia, Quadeca, Sekou, and Truly Young — alongside burgeoning Houston talents he discovered on his return to Texas.

Watch Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike’s “Geezer” video above.

Blush is coming later this month. You can find more info here.