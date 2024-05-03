At long last, Kevin Abstract and Lil Nas X have finally collaborated. Fans have been waiting for a song with the two of them for years, and this has finally come to fruition. Tonight (May 3), Abstract has shared his new single, “Tennessee,” which features Lil Nas X.

Abstract first teased “Tennessee” last month at Coachella, during which, he brought out Lil Nas X for an impromptu preview performance of the song. On the song, the two queer rappers each have their eyes on someone special. Abstract vyes for a man’s attention by putting in work on his fitness and his style.

“Never been somewhere like this / Never met someone like him / Getting my reps in in the gym / Skinny queen, I’m getting slim / I’m the God of my life like a sim / Walk around this b*tch with a limp,” raps Abstract in the song’s opening.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X imagines upgrading a man’s life by introducing him to some new luxuries.

“Tryna put you on go / Tryna put you on your toes / Pretty fur mink coat / Boy, you f*ckin’ with a real one / I know I’m bad, I’ve been told / I know I’m pretty and rich,” Lil Nas X raps on his verse.

You can listen to “Tennessee” above.