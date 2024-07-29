Kevin Abstract’s Nostalgic New Song ‘Big Dog’ Reflects On A Lost Love

Although his last solo album, Blanket only about six months old, Kevin Abstract is apparently already working on his next one. After releasing “Tennessee” with Lil Nas X in May, today, the multidisciplinary Texan artist follows up with “Big Dog,” a wistful track that finds him reminiscing about an old relationship and pondering, “How deep his sleep? /Do he think of me? Do he dream of me?” While the song is technically a solo, the production credits do include longtime Brockhampton homie Romil Hemnani, along with Popstar Benny, Quadeca, and Mino.

This album’s direction appears to be more rap focused after Blanket took a hard turn into alt-rock, which seemed to leave some fans a little baffled. “Big Dog” pulls from more conventional urban sounds, incorporating New Orleans bounce, and a majority of the vocals are rapped before the instrumental breaks down into a gentle ballad. Likewise, “Tennessee” featured raps from both Kevin and Lil Nas X, further suggesting that this new album will find him going back to his roots.

In addition to rolling out his new solo project, Kevin makes an appearance on the upcoming album from Toro Y Moi, Hole Erth, singing along on “Heaven.”

You can listen to “Big Dog” above.