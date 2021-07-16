A few months back, LA hip-hop boy band Brockhampton released their album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. They’ve also got a needle-drop on the recently released reboot Space Jam: A New Legacy. Now, Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract has an upbeat new solo single out called “Slugger,” which features guest spots from Slowthai and SoundCloud rapper Snot.

As Stereogum notes, “Slugger” is co-produced by Abstract, Al Hug and Brockhampton’s Romil Hemnani. Plus, its release coincides with the first collection from Abstract’s own Video Store Apparel. “Slugger” also has an accompanying video where Abstract and friends lay out verses in what looks like the Video Store warehouse, while, of course, modeling the clothes.

Back in March, Abstract, who released solo album Arizona Baby in 2019, announced that Brockhampton’s next two albums would be their last as a group. Addressing impending split on Twitter, he wrote, “We all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can,” he wrote. “Everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects. We’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together. This next project we’re just doing what’s rite.”

Listen to “Slugger” above. The first Video Store collection is available here.