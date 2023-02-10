Kevin Gates has evolved exponentially since his entry into music. Whether through his highly entertaining interviews or vast discography, the “Major League” rapper has spoken in great detail about his spiritual journey, battles with suicidal thoughts, weight loss, and sexual abuse. Continuing his exploration further into sexual healing and liberation, Gates dropped a new single, “Breakfast.”

Produced by DJ Chose, Charley Cooks, and WZRD BLVD, the track totes the line of sensual and raunchy. As the track opens, Gates sets the tone for what is to come, rapping, “Girl, you taste good, you my food, girl.”

The chorus, “Early breakfast for you, I got somethin’ special for you / I’ma beat that p*ssy ’til you snorin’ / Turn ’round, bend you over, I ain’t leavin’ no leftovers / Droppin’ d*ck off in the mornin’ / Mm-mhm, girl, you taste good, you my food, girl / Laid back, I’ma snack on you ’til your toes curl / Early breakfast for you, I got somethin’ special for you,” soon follows.

Gerard Victor of Shot Selection directed the accompanying video, making it clear that although the song doesn’t explicitly say who Gates is tussling in the sheets with, leading lady Dreka, who is Gates’ long-time partner, makes it quite clear she is the muse behind the track. The pair gives us a peak behind the curtain of the love nest in the mountains.

“Breakfast” comes on the heels of Gates’ re-release of his debut project, The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade Of Brasi), which celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Watch the video above.

