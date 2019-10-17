Kevin Gates looks a lot different now than he did a couple years ago, and that’s thanks to his impressive weight loss: Men’s Health notes that in about two years, Gates went from weighing 310 pounds to his current weight of 215 pounds. In a new video from Men’s Health, Gates reveals the initial motivation behind his near-100-pound weight loss, and it was apparently an incident that “hurt [his] f*cking feelings.”

In the video, Gates responds to tweets about him. One tweeter asked Gates how he lost weight so quickly, and he reveals: “One word: commitment. But what really did it for me: I had my shirt off and I was holding my patna’s baby, and his baby tried to suck my breast. […] I just was like, ‘I am too f*cking fat, I’m a fat slob, I need to lose weight.’ That was the most embarrassing sh*t. I mean, sh*t, even though I’m a big gorilla, I still got… I got feelings too. Man, that sh*t hurt my f*cking feelings. I said, ‘I gotta lose some weight!'”

Lately, it looks like Gates has been addressing multiple aspects of his overall health. He recently teamed up with suicide prevention organization Save.org on a new video for his song “Walls Talking.” Gates said upon releasing the video, “Music has always been therapy for me. Anyone who is struggling out there should know they aren’t alone. I got you.”

Watch Gates respond to tweets in the video above.

