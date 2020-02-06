Wednesday marks Kevin Gates‘ 34th birthday, and with a new year of life comes appreciation for the past, as well as acknowledgement of the high and lows that led to any triumphs. That’s how Gates celebrated the big day, dropping a new song that thanked his wife, Dreka Gates, for her loyalty and support over the years.

Appropriately titled “Dreka,” the song finds Gates proclaiming her the ideal ride or die, thanking her for staying by his side through difficult times that included his infidelity and his imprisonment. Now that brighter days have arrived, he promises her that bringing her happiness, and maintaining it, is his main priority. In the video for the track, viewers are shown various moments in their relationship, including their teenage years and their wedding in 2015.

The song wasn’t the only thing Gates gave his fans: He also shared dates to his upcoming ‘I’m Him Part 2 Tour.’ Based around his most recent album, I’m Him, the tour will kick off May 19 in Denver with tickets becoming available this Friday (February 7) at 10 a.m. local time.

You can watch the video for “Dreka” above.

