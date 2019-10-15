Kevin Gates recently released his sophomore album, I’m Him, and it managed to debut in the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The record’s success comes thanks in part to how real Gates gets on the album, especially on “Walls Talking,” an emotional track on which he addresses mental health. For the song’s introspective new video, he partnered with suicide prevention organization Save.org to help spread the message that it’s OK to get help if you need it.

Gates says of the song, “Music has always been therapy for me. Anyone who is struggling out there should know they aren’t alone. I got you.” Save.org Executive Director Dr. Dan Reidenberg also says of the video, “Our mission is to prevent suicide. Breaking down the stigma of mental health helps saves lives and with Kevin’s new song and video his is doing just that.”

Gates begins the track, “Sometimes it’s painful to relive the past / But sometimes you gotta relive the past in order to heal from it.” From there, he recounts some of the challenges he’s faced, and on the chorus, he reiterates the point that it’s difficult to think about some of the things he’s done, saying, “I’m a prisoner in my own mind / I feel like these walls talkin’ to me.”

Watch the “Walls Talking” video above.

