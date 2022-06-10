Kevin Gates Sources His Street Cred In The Chest-Beating ‘Intro’ Video

Kevin Gates is back. The Baton Rouge General sources his street cred in the video for “Intro,” his third official single of 2022. While he’s peppered the first half of the year with freestyles like “Super General,” “Who Want Smoke?” and “Talking To My Scale,” he’s been slow-rolling the release of his upcoming third studio album Khaza, due June 17 on Atlantic. He kicked off the promotion cycle in April with the release of “Big Lyfe,” then continued with “Bad For Me” last month.
In addition to dropping Khaza next week, Gates is gearing up for his Big Lyfe Tour, starting in August and running through October. You can see the full tour dates below.
08/18 –- Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/19 –- Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/20 –- Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/21 –- Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
08/23 –- Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/25 –- Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
08/26 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
08/27 –- Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
08/29 –- Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
08/31 –- Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
09/1 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
09/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/6 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
09/8 –- Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
09/9 –- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/10 –- Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
09/13 –- Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
09/14 -– St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s Outdoors
09/15 -– Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
09/16 -– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park17 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
09/20 -– Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
09/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
09/29 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/1 -– Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
10/6 –- Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
10/7 –- Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
10/8 –- New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
10/12 -– Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
10/13 –- Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/14 –- Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
Watch Kevin Gates’ “Intro” video above.
Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.