Kevin Gates Sources His Street Cred In The Chest-Beating ‘Intro’ Video

Kevin Gates is back. The Baton Rouge General sources his street cred in the video for “Intro,” his third official single of 2022. While he’s peppered the first half of the year with freestyles like “Super General,” “Who Want Smoke?” and “Talking To My Scale,” he’s been slow-rolling the release of his upcoming third studio album Khaza, due June 17 on Atlantic. He kicked off the promotion cycle in April with the release of “Big Lyfe,” then continued with “Bad For Me” last month.

In addition to dropping Khaza next week, Gates is gearing up for his Big Lyfe Tour, starting in August and running through October. You can see the full tour dates below.

08/18 –- Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/19 –- Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/20 –- Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/21 –- Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

08/23 –- Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/25 –- Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

08/26 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

08/27 –- Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

08/29 –- Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

08/31 –- Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/1 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

09/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/6 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

09/8 –- Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater

09/9 –- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/10 –- Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

09/13 –- Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/14 -– St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s Outdoors

09/15 -– Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

09/16 -– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park17 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

09/20 -– Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

09/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

09/29 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/1 -– Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/6 –- Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

10/7 –- Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

10/8 –- New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/12 -– Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

10/13 –- Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/14 –- Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

Watch Kevin Gates’ “Intro” video above.

