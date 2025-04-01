Today is April Fools’ Day, the day when you can’t trust anything you see on the internet. (That’s maybe not the best description because by that logic, every day is April Fools’ Day.) Companies love to get a good gag in for April Fools’, and they usually fall in one of two categories: a stunt that attempts to deceive, or a stunt that’s just silly and fun. NPR Music went with the latter approach this year, by sharing a new Tiny Desk Concert from… Kevin Hart.

As his rap alias Chocolate Droppa (or rather, “Kevin Hart” is Droppa’s alter ego, per NPR), Hart and a backing band delivered a ten-minute, four-song set consisting of “ATL RAP,” “West Coast,” “Love Song,” and “Don’t F*ck With Dem.” During the first break between songs, Hart insisted the whole set it “off the dome.”

Hart fans know that Chocolate Droppa is nothing new. Under the alias, Hart released an album — Kevin Hart: What Now? (The Mixtape Presents Chocolate Droppa), to accompany his stand-up special Kevin Hart: What Now? — in 2016. He got some real firepower to contribute to the project, as collaborators include Lil Yachty, Nick Jonas, T.I., Migos, Trey Songz, Big Sean, 2 Chains, Metro Boomin, Wale, PnB Rock, and many others.

Check out the Tiny Desk Concert above.