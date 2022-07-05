This year, Key Glock has been working tirelessly, releasing song after song after song, with videos as well. He released “No Choice” last month, as well as “12AM” and a remix of Denzel Curry’s “Walkin.” In March, he unveiled the deluxe version of 2021’s Yellow Tape 2, which had 30 songs and no features.

The 24-year-old rapper is back today with “Diapers,” a two-minute track with a seamless flow full of flexes and quips: “First name Michael, I ball like Michael / Tyson, 10-carats in rings bitin’ / Came in f*cking sh*t up, Joe Biden.” It also comes with a video with lots of smoke, wads of cash, and an appearance from Big Moochie Grape.

In April, the Memphis native was asked in an interview with Mormon how he’s been doing since the death of Young Dolph, who was his friend and was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis while shopping at a bakery. “I’m maintaining,” Glock said. “Like, I’m not getting better, I’m not getting worse. I’m just here right now.” He continued, “I can’t shake it, man. I ain’t even gonna lie. I can’t even shake it. It is what it is.”

Watch the video for “Diapers” above.