Denzel Curry’s Melt My Eyez, See Your Future has been out for a little over two months now, and it’s considered in some circles to be among the best albums of the year. Now, after declaring himself the “best rapper alive,” he’s keeping the hype train rolling with a remix of his album’s lead single “Walkin” featuring one of Memphis’ hottest rising rappers, Key Glock. The new version of the song is said to appear on an upcoming deluxe version of Melt My Eyez which will also feature Denzel’s frequent collaborator, IDK.

Key Glock’s new verse finds the Memphis rapper ruminating on similar concepts to Denzel’s. He shares his philosophy of persistence in the face of adversity, which especially resonates in light of the recent murder of Young Dolph, one of Glock’s biggest supporters and best friends.

Denzel’s collection of collaborations has been growing lately, as in addition to teaming up with Slowthai and T-Pain on singles from his own album (“Zatoichi” and “Troubles,” respectively), Denzel also appeared on recent songs from Sampa The Great (“Lane“) and IDK (“Dog Food“). Denzel is also listed among the contributors to the upcoming soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Whether he’s the best rapper remains up for debate, but there’s no question that lately, he’s certainly been one of the busiest.

Listen to the “Walkin” remix above.