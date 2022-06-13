Key Glock Has ‘No Choice’ But To Hustle In His Somber New Video

Even in the wake of Young Dolph’s passing, his protege Key Glock is carrying the torch for Paper Route Empire, continuing to support the deluxe version of his 2021 album, Yellow Tape 2. His latest release is the video for “No Choice,” which sees him return to the snowy landscape from his and Dolph’s Dum And Dummer 2 videos as he ruminates on his “hustle or die” mentality over a soulful loop. Shots of Glock on tour, rapping on stage, and even playing basketball are interspersed throughout.

The Memphis native recently gave his first interview since his mentor was shot and killed in front of a local bakery last year, detailing how Dolph’s death has affected him. “I’m maintaining,” he said. “I’m not getting better, I’m not getting worse. I’m just here right now. I can’t shake it, man. I ain’t even gonna lie. I can’t even shake it. It is what it is.”

Since then, though, he has done his best to make Dolph proud — even releasing a single on the label compilation paying tribute to their fallen leader called “Proud” — and dropped videos for “Painkillers” and “Play For Keeps,” as well as appearing in the video for Gucci Mane’s “Blood All On It,” which also featured a verse from the late Dolph.

Watch Key Glock’s “No Choice” video above.