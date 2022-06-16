Key Glock Shares His Take On Future’s ‘712AM’ In His New Video

One of the gems within hip-hop is when an artist puts their own spin on a song that another rapper has already put out. Back in late April, Future released his ninth studio album I Never Liked You which kicks off with the high-energy “712AM” produced by Wheezy and TM88. Today, Key Glock decided he wanted to try his hand at the track with his latest video of the same name.

The Memphis rapper rides around in his yellow vehicle, following a similar cadence to Future’s but ensuring he doesn’t sound like a copycat. The video follows the 24-year-old as he sips from a styrofoam cup, makes a trip to the store, and lands at the studio with some of his crew because the raps can never stop, even while he’s rapping. It is braggadocious energy galore, and rightfully so.

For Key Glock, “712AM” follows his remix to Denzel Curry’s “Walkin” in early June. In March, he shared the deluxe version of 2021’s Yellow Tape 2, rounding the album out at 30 songs and no features. While there’s no mention of an upcoming project, Glock is keeping the momentum strong and showing his ability to excel at other people’s beats in addition to his own with the latest “712AM”

Check out the video for “712AM” above.