Key Glock Unveiled The Tracklist For His ‘Glockoma 2’ Project

After announcing his 2023 Glockoma Tour and releasing his first single “Work,” Key Glock has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming third studio album, Glockoma 2.

The album will be the Memphis rapper’s first since 2021’s Yellow Tape 2 — and his mentor Young Dolph’s death. Dolph’s passing is a subject expected to be one of the subjects of the album, especially after dropping such singles as “Long Live Dolph.” However, Glock will apparently maintain his insistence on rejecting outside help, as evidenced by “F*ck A Feature.” You can see the tracklist below along with the tour dates.

1. “Dirt”

2. “Work”

3. “Randy Orton”

4. “Chromosomes”

5. “2 For 1”

6. “Pop My Sh*t”

7. “Designer Down”

8. “Came From Nothing”

9. “Key Rex”

10. “In & Outta Town”

11. “F*ck Dat Sh*t”

12. “Money Over Hoes”

13. “Ratchet”

14. “Homicide Gvng”

15. “F*ck A Feature”

You can pre-save the album here.

3/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

3/9 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

3/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

3/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

3/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

3/16 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

3/18 – Queens, NY @ The Knockdown Center

3/19 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

3/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

3/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

3/24 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

3/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

3/26 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

3/29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

3/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

3/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

4/2 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

4/8 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

4/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

4/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/21 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

4/22 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

4/23 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

4/26 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

4/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

4/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

*Not A Live Nation Date