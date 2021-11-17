The Music World Reacts To Young Dolph’s Death

The music world was met with some tragic news this afternoon when it was confirmed that Memphis rapper Young Dolph died at 36 years old. It was reported that the rapper was shot while visiting one of his favorite businesses in his hometown, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, with TMZ noting, “Dolph went into the store and a vehicle pulled up, firing through a front window and striking the rapper.”

Dolph’s career had been enjoying a steady rise since releasing his 2016 debut album King Of Memphis. In recent years, he found his way into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart with multiple releases: The two albums he made with Key Glock, Dum And Dummer and Dum And Dummer 2, both peaked at No. 8, while 2020’s Rich Slave rose all the way to No. 4.

Beyond that, he had also collaborated with people like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, and Gucci Mane. So, he had some friends in the music industry, and as his peers learn about his passing, they are sharing reactions to it on social media.

Check out some posts about Dolph’s passing from folks like Megan Thee Stallion, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Yachty below.

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

Damn man, me and Dolph used to be next door neighbors. Smh. RIP DOLPH. — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) November 17, 2021

DAMN! This One Hurt 😞

RIP DOLPH! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 17, 2021

Damn R.I.P DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 17, 2021

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

Rest In Peace King Young Dolph 👑 🙏 😢🥺 pic.twitter.com/zHtcEoAKt8 — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) November 17, 2021

REST IN PEACE YOUNG DOLPH. I CANT BELIEVE THIS SHIT RIGHT NOW — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) November 17, 2021

𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿, @YoungDolph 🙏🏾🕊. 𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝘀 #Earthizens 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿. 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿. pic.twitter.com/VlfanrDjPC — PUBLIC ENEMY (@PublicEnemyFTP) November 17, 2021

RIP DOLPH — Aminé (@heyamine) November 17, 2021

REST UP DOLPH — PnBRock (@PnBRock) November 17, 2021

we was just bowling together in Nyc ❤️🥺 Rip Dolph 🕊 — Nav (@beatsbynav) November 17, 2021

damn..RIP Young Dolph 🙏🏼 — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 17, 2021

I ALWAYS give flowers to the living, Dolph is one of the only ppl to make me go harder believe it or not, my fuckin FAV 😔 this Tweet was 4yrs ago https://t.co/1O3ADW0zow — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 17, 2021

Wtf damn Dolph SMFH 😤😤 I’ve said this on how many interviews Dolph was favorite I’m pissed RIH LEGEND 🤲🏽🤲🏽 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 17, 2021

Sending love to the family ,friends, & fans of @YoungDolph

Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty.

🙏🏾🌹 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) November 17, 2021

LONG LIVE DOLPH Only person to ever pull up to the cave with a fleet of cars and made sure to shake every single persons hand he met. Legendary artist and person. — kennybeats (@kennybeats) November 17, 2021

Shit so sad man everybody loved dolph 💔 — Da Prettiest (@AsianDaBrattt) November 17, 2021

Prayers for dolphs family. Rip dolph. Shit be senseless and sad! — Cozz (@cozz) November 17, 2021

I am in disbelief. This one really hurts. Rest In Peace Dolph — SHELLEY fka DRAM (@shelleysaid) November 17, 2021

Wow wtf rip dolph — Kaash Paige 🥷🏾 (@KAASHMYCHECKS) November 17, 2021

man rest in peace to dolph 😔💔 — jazzcartier.eth (@JazzCartier) November 17, 2021

Rest Up Young Dolph Smh — BRS KashKash 🔥 (@BRSKash) November 17, 2021

Rest In Peace Young Dolph 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/gnNopLq9Hh — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 17, 2021

RIP Young Dolph pic.twitter.com/T3dBTr7xgp — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) November 17, 2021

Damn. Young Dolph really built a great team w/ dope music and was helping … NVM #RIPYoungDolph thank you for always coming on our shows. — Ebro (@oldmanebro) November 17, 2021

