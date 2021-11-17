Young Dolph 2020
The Music World Reacts To Young Dolph’s Death

The music world was met with some tragic news this afternoon when it was confirmed that Memphis rapper Young Dolph died at 36 years old. It was reported that the rapper was shot while visiting one of his favorite businesses in his hometown, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, with TMZ noting, “Dolph went into the store and a vehicle pulled up, firing through a front window and striking the rapper.”

Dolph’s career had been enjoying a steady rise since releasing his 2016 debut album King Of Memphis. In recent years, he found his way into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart with multiple releases: The two albums he made with Key Glock, Dum And Dummer and Dum And Dummer 2, both peaked at No. 8, while 2020’s Rich Slave rose all the way to No. 4.

Beyond that, he had also collaborated with people like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, and Gucci Mane. So, he had some friends in the music industry, and as his peers learn about his passing, they are sharing reactions to it on social media.

Check out some posts about Dolph’s passing from folks like Megan Thee Stallion, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Yachty below.

