Memphis duo Young Dolph and Key Glock linked up to release the joint mixtape Dum And Dummer at the end of July, giving Dolph a chance to lend his star power to showcase his Paper Route signee Key Glock’s rap talents. While the indie effort may have flown under some fans’ radars, Dolph and Glock have smartly continued to support it with new music videos; last week, they dropped the self-titled lead single and now, they’re following up with a summer-themed clip for party trap anthem, “Water On Water On Water.”

The sunny video finds Dolph and Glock surrounded by beautiful, brown-skinned models in African-print bikinis and designer fashion as they throw an over-the-top mansion party. They put a rowboat in the massive swimming pool, then go a step further and park a Mercedes G-Wagon in it as well. In later scenes, they race camouflage-painted sports cars through the desert as CGI dolphins and manta rays float through the sky. It’s a creative visual that shows that even when the song’s subject matter is gritty, the attached visuals can be a lot of fun.

That was Dolph’s intention from the get-go. As he says in the press release for the video: “I told the director that I needed to include these things in the video: A big water scene, all of my cars, so we made sure the new G-Wagon was in there, and I wanted a zebra in it. And I’ve always got to highlight beautiful dark-skinned women. We filmed it a while ago but with all the special effects, it took a while to get it just right.” That extra time was well-spent, granting them a video that hits all its marks for a song that sounds like an undeniable summer hit.

