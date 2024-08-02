Khalid Compares Heartache To ‘Heatstroke’ In His Pained New Video

In the video for Khalid’s new Sincere song “Heatstroke,” the lovelorn singer compares heartache to global warming. “Even if we’re fakin’,” he pleads, “Thinkin’ maybe we can save this.” Unfortunately for him, as seen in the song’s metaphorical music video, he’s just deluding himself into avoiding facing the inevitable. In the video, the trappings of a life of comfort go up in flames and Khalid himself finds himself melting down under the heatwave.

Sincere, Khalid’s third studio album, arrived tonight after multiple delays and a rather ironic name change (it was originally title Everything’s Changing, and how true that turned out to be). The 16-song album contains only one guest feature, British singer Arlo Parks, and was preceded by three other singles: “Adore U,” “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” and “Ground.”

While the album’s only been out stateside for less than thirty minutes, international fans (or those with VPNs) have already declared the album a return to form for the Texas singer, who was magnanimous about the praise, but unsurprised by it on social media. “I told yall,” he replied to one effusive fan. “American Teen (but mature) sh*t!!!”

I told yall. American Teen (but mature) shit!!! https://t.co/rzZzVZLx09 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 1, 2024

You can watch the video for “Heatstroke” above.

Sincere is out now via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. You can find more information here.