Khalid’s New Album ‘Sincere’: Everything You Need To Know About His Third Album

Somehow it feels to always be an abundance of Khalid music. However, if we actually kept count (as fans have), the “Not Alone” singer’s last body of work, Scenic Drive (The Tape), hit streaming platforms in 2021. But, the wait is nearly over.

Next month, Khalid long-awaited third full-length album, Sincere, is set to official drop. Here is everything you need to know about the Khalid’s album, Sincere, including its release date, tracklist, and more.

Release Date

Sincere is out 8/2 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Find more information here.

Tracklist

01. “Adore U”
02. “Everything We See”
03. “Altitude”
04. “It’s All Good”
05. “Broken”
06. “Dose”
07. “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me”
08. “Breathe” Feat. Arlo Parks
09. “Ground”
10. “Who’s There To Pick Me Up”
11. “Tainted”
12. “Long Way Home”
13. “Heatstroke”
14. “Sincere”
15. “Owe It To You”
16. “Decline”

Features

According to the tracklist shared above, Khalid’s album Sincere only features one guest appearance. Arlo Parks is listed as a featured act on song, “Breathe.”

Singles

So far, Khalid has released three singles off of Sincere, which include “Adore U,” “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” and “Ground.”

Artwork

View Khalid’s official artwork for Sincere, photographed by Mathieu Rainaud, below.

Tour

As of yesterday (July 23), Khalid has not announced an official tour to support Sincere. Last year, Khalid joined Ed Sheeran on the road as part of the Mathematics Tour, although his stint was briefly halted due to a car accident.

