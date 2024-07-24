Somehow it feels to always be an abundance of Khalid music. However, if we actually kept count (as fans have), the “Not Alone” singer’s last body of work, Scenic Drive (The Tape), hit streaming platforms in 2021. But, the wait is nearly over.

Next month, Khalid long-awaited third full-length album, Sincere, is set to official drop. Here is everything you need to know about the Khalid’s album, Sincere, including its release date, tracklist, and more.