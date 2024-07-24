Somehow it feels to always be an abundance of Khalid music. However, if we actually kept count (as fans have), the “Not Alone” singer’s last body of work, Scenic Drive (The Tape), hit streaming platforms in 2021. But, the wait is nearly over.
Next month, Khalid long-awaited third full-length album, Sincere, is set to official drop. Here is everything you need to know about the Khalid’s album, Sincere, including its release date, tracklist, and more.
Release Date
Sincere is out 8/2 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
01. “Adore U”
02. “Everything We See”
03. “Altitude”
04. “It’s All Good”
05. “Broken”
06. “Dose”
07. “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me”
08. “Breathe” Feat. Arlo Parks
09. “Ground”
10. “Who’s There To Pick Me Up”
11. “Tainted”
12. “Long Way Home”
13. “Heatstroke”
14. “Sincere”
15. “Owe It To You”
16. “Decline”
Features
According to the tracklist shared above, Khalid’s album Sincere only features one guest appearance. Arlo Parks is listed as a featured act on song, “Breathe.”
Singles
So far, Khalid has released three singles off of Sincere, which include “Adore U,” “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” and “Ground.”
Artwork
View Khalid’s official artwork for Sincere, photographed by Mathieu Rainaud, below.
Tour
As of yesterday (July 23), Khalid has not announced an official tour to support Sincere. Last year, Khalid joined Ed Sheeran on the road as part of the Mathematics Tour, although his stint was briefly halted due to a car accident.