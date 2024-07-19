With the release of his highly anticipated third album Sincere just weeks away, Khalid follows up its singles “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me” and “Adore U” with another introspective, dreamy track, “Ground (Cotton Candy Skies).”

Ahead of the song’s release, Khalid shared some of the background behind its creation, crediting it partly to psychedelics.

Ground is finally getting released tonight. Years ago, through moments of uncertainty, I really began to question what my purpose was as an artist. I started my own personal journey through psychedelics in 2021 and I’ll never forget the moment this song came to my mind. Just like the random mountain I climbed in Arizona, life is an uphill battle. As beautiful as the top may seem, I’m so happy to embrace the ground that I walk on. My 3rd album is only 2 weeks away (finally!) and this all feels like the biggest reset for me. I feel so reminiscent to how I did when I first started my career 8 years ago. I can’t wait for all of you to experience the album, so until then… hopefully this holds you over.

Sincere is out 8/2 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Find more information here.