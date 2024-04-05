Over the course of his career, Khalid has shown to be the songbird of his generation. But while he may deliver beautiful vocals and lyrics, he issues the painful reminder — he’s a victim of heartbreak, like everyone else out here. Tonight (April 4), the El Paso native has shared his new single, “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” which serves as a fair warning to prospective lovers.

On “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” Khalid delivers his signature baritone vocals over a smooth R&B track, issuing a notice to a woman that if she gets too invested, things may not end well.

“I hope that you believe in the end that I got you / How can I move forward when every relationship I get in / Don’t hit the same ’cause it’s not you?,” sings Khalid on the song’s chorus.

The song features an interpolation of Alicia Keys’ “Unthinkable (I’m Ready),” as he sings the 2009 song’s chorus in the introductory verse.

Earlier this week, Khalid celebrated the fifth anniversary of his sophomore album Free Spirit, which spawned hits like “Better” and the Disclosure collaboration, “Talk.” As Khalid kicks off his new era, he sounds more self-aware than ever, launching the once-teen king into a full-fledged R&B powerhouse.

You can listen to “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me” above.