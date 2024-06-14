Khalid has shared his new single, “Adore U.” Never one to hide from his emotions, Khalid is dealing with a different type of pain on his latest release.

“Adore U” features Khalid lamenting someone, who appears to be maintaining their distance from him. Whether its physical or emotional distance, Khalid is hoping to heal things, and return to a place of pure love.

“Thousand miles apart and you’re still in my heart / Can we take it back? I’m waiting at the start /Fly me to the moon and now I’m seeing stars when we touch,” he sings on the song’s hook.

Over the course of the song, Khalid repeats a simple remedy to bandage each other’s hearts.

“Fall into my arms / Let me adore you,” he says.

It’s been five years since Khalid has released a proper album, and fans are itching for the follow up to his 2019 sophomore album, Free Spirit. But over the course of the past month, the El Paso native has been teasing a new project. Two weeks ago, he hinted that the wait for a new album may be just about over, sharing a photo carousel with the caption reading “5 years later.

Here we go again.” A week prior, Khalid hinted that his new project is in the “mixing/mastering” phase.

You can listen to “Adore U” above.