Khalid Issues Interactive Come-Ons In His VR-Enabled ‘Nah’ Video

Remember when we all thought VR was going to be way bigger than it actually turned out to be? Well, Khalid’s here to remind us of at least some of the possibilities of the tech with the video for “Nah,” from his new album After The Sun Goes Down.

The video is fairly straightforward, with scenes of Khalid singing the groovy single outside a nightclub and into a phone handset (with a cord and all! Y2K is back, baby!). But if you have a VR-enabled headset, you can look around (or manually pan on the YouTube clip above), to see more of the scene, including dancers gyrating to the track’s sinuous bassline.

In a press release for After The Sun Goes Down, which was released today in the wake of singles “Out Of Body” and “In Plain Sight,” Khalid said of the album:

“This is what freedom sounds like. It’s me completely vulnerable, honest, healing and unafraid. I’m proud of who I am, and the love I have to give, and I think there’s power in that. My hope is that my music will help uplift others & be a soundtrack for their journeys.”

Watch Khalid’s Google VR “Nah” video above.



After The Sun Goes Down is out now via Right Hand Music Group, LLC/RCA Records. You can find more info here.