After building up the buzz for the release of his new album After The Sun Goes Down with singles like “In Plain Sight” and “Out Of Body,” Khalid has revealed the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop in one week.

The follow-up to Sincere will have plenty of narrative material to address, after Khalid was outed against his will by an ex-boyfriend who also accused him of abuse. However, judging from the video for “In Plain Sight” (the closet is literally made of glass!), Khalid doesn’t have vindication on his agenda so much as he does catharsis; the two singles find Khalid more interested in shaking off his blues than in litigating the past.

Khalid didn’t go out of his way to explain the tracklist, presumably wanting to let the music speak for itself. However, he’ll be giving fans in Los Angeles an exclusive sneak peek at the album in a listening next Tuesday, October 7. You can RSVP and find more info at Khalid.lnk.to. See below for the tracklist.