Khalid is keeping his fans fed. Just weeks after performing his Marshmello collab, “Numb,” at the MTV Video Music Awards, the El Paso native is back with another banger.

His latest, “Satellite,” is a hypnotic, ’80s-inspired anthem driven by synths and drums, as he delights in his infatuation for a new flame.

“La, da-da / We’re walking on a line / A line that leads me straight, straight, straight to you / You’re like a satellite / Crossing through my mind / It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

While Khalid hasn’t shared much about a new album yet, he detailed his next era in an Instagram post announcing “Satellite” earlier this month.

“I’m having so much fun with music lately and I can’t wait for you guys to join me on this journey,” he said in the post’s caption. “Every day is a step towards me evolving as an artist, but this one right here…it feels special. I hold this dear to my heart! thank you guys for always holding me down.”

Last month, he teased the song’s music video in a tweet, saying, “I’m shooting my favorite video ever right now and I’m so excited.”

I’m shooting my favorite video ever right now and I’m so excited 😭 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 23, 2022

Check out “Satellite” above.