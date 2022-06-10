Marshmello And Khalid Dream Up A Wild House Party In The ‘Numb’ Video

Marshmello and Khalid love themselves a good time, so it comes as no shock that the video for their track “Numb” is as wild as it is. The video opens with Khalid lying down singing next to a record player before transitioning to a house party with a pool. Said party later turns into a wild rave with women all over as the “Better” artist and Marshmello sings along. If it seems too good to be true, it ends up being so as at the end of the video viewers are brought back to the room Khalid slept in as he wakes up from his dream but seems to determined to make it a reality.

“Numb” follows Marshmello’s April single “Estilazo,” preceded by March’s “Before U.” Marshmello’s last project came almost a year to this day with Shockwave featuring Juicy J, Megan Thee Stallion, and Carnage. Khalid has released two singles this year in “Skyline” and “Last Call” but has otherwise been pretty quiet since his December release of Scenic Drive (The Tape) featuring Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, Majid Jordan, Ari Lennox, and More. As Scenic Drive was only 9 songs, it is possible Khalid may have more music coming down the pipeline.

Watch Marshmello and Khalid’s wild video for “Numb” above.