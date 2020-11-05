Getty Image
Somebody Stole Marshmello’s Custom $500k Truck And Led A Police Chase To Taco Bell

In early 2019, Marshmello dropped half a million dollars on a custom Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor truck, which is 26 feet long, has a train horn, and is otherwise a more extravagant vehicle than anybody really needs. It’s a truck that stands out, which presumably made it easy to track down when it was stolen earlier this week.

TMZ reports that on Wednesday, Marshmello dropped the vehicle off to get serviced at a Malibu Ford dealership. The keys were in the vehicle, so the suspected thief took them and brought the car out for a ride, which kicked off a police chase. The LA County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol tried to pull the suspect over for reckless driving, but they instead took off and pulled into a Taco Bell parkling lot. The driver then took a sharp turn and crashed into a utility pole. That ended the chase and the driver was arrested for felony evading and possession of a stolen car.

This isn’t the best interaction Marshmello has had in recent months. The DJ has teamed up with a roster of collaborators on various tracks lately: He linked up with Demi Lovato for “OK Not To Be OK,” with Juice WRLD on “Come & Go,” and with Halsey on “Be Kind.”

