In early 2019, Marshmello dropped half a million dollars on a custom Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor truck, which is 26 feet long, has a train horn, and is otherwise a more extravagant vehicle than anybody really needs. It’s a truck that stands out, which presumably made it easy to track down when it was stolen earlier this week.

Ready for the zombies 🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/F2rwGCxkgZ — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 21, 2019

#Pursuit of a Hennessy Velociraptor truck ends with a crash into a light pole. Driver now in custody wanted for DUI and reckless driving. #KCAL9 News at 9. pic.twitter.com/Wqa9hSX2Rh — Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) November 5, 2020

TMZ reports that on Wednesday, Marshmello dropped the vehicle off to get serviced at a Malibu Ford dealership. The keys were in the vehicle, so the suspected thief took them and brought the car out for a ride, which kicked off a police chase. The LA County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol tried to pull the suspect over for reckless driving, but they instead took off and pulled into a Taco Bell parkling lot. The driver then took a sharp turn and crashed into a utility pole. That ended the chase and the driver was arrested for felony evading and possession of a stolen car.

This isn’t the best interaction Marshmello has had in recent months. The DJ has teamed up with a roster of collaborators on various tracks lately: He linked up with Demi Lovato for “OK Not To Be OK,” with Juice WRLD on “Come & Go,” and with Halsey on “Be Kind.”