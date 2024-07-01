Khalid has impressed recently with the singles “Adore U” and “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me.” Now, we know the fate of those songs: They’ll be included on Sincere, the new album (Khalid’s third) that was announced today, July 1. The project is set for release on August 2.

In a statement, Khalid says of the album, “Sincere is a combination of my life experiences, it takes inspiration from conversations that I have had with my fans, supporters, and the people that love me. When I listen back to this project, I hear a sound that’s so unique and represents me at my best. This album is me at 26, continuing to evolve with the knowledge that I have garnered throughout the years.”

A press release says the project “showcases Khalid’s evolution as an artist and person and explores the all-too-relatable feelings of growing up.”

Meanwhile, almost exactly a year ago now, Khalid found himself in a car accident, which forced Ed Sheeran to open for himself on his Mathematics Tour. It was reported at the time that Khalid “had pulled over after his car started to overheat, got into the passenger seat, then was hit by a passing car.”

Sincere is out 8/2 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Find more information here.