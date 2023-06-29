Khalid had been an opener on the North American leg of Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour since its May 6 kickoff. Uproxx listed it among “Most Anticipated Concert Tours Of Summer 2023,” and fans are especially anticipating Khalid’s return to the stage after being involved in a car accident last week.

Khalid’s mother, Linda Wolfe, provided an encouraging update to KVIA ABC-7.

According to the El Paso, Texas outlet, Khalid “had pulled over after his car started to overheat, got into the passenger seat, then was hit by a passing car,” suffering “minor injuries” that he’s currently recovering from. Khalid is “expected to be back” on the Mathematics Tour beginning this Friday, June 30, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Sheeran stepped in and opened for himself at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland last Saturday, June 24, and told the presumably confused crowd he was on stage earlier than expected because of Khalid’s accident.

“He’s recovering, and we wish him the best,” Sheeran said (as captured by a fan-taken video). “And I’m gonna say this after every song because if people don’t know I was gonna be the opening act today, people are gonna be walking in, like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was. I thought there’d be more fireworks.’ But here we are. I’m basically playing songs from – (Subtract).”

Sheeran’s North American Mathematics Tour leg is scheduled to run through September 23. He is simultaneously performing a more intimate Subtract Tour. See all of his upcoming dates here.

