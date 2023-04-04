Usually, you’d expect your friends and family to shower you with gifts on one’s birthday. But Kiana Ledé reversed the trend, surprising fans with a brand new single. Beloved for her beautiful yet heartbreaking ballads about betrayal (heard on tracks like “Ur Best Friend” featuring Kehlani), the singer and songwriter dug deep within herself on her new song.

Produced by Vron, “Jealous,” which features Ella Mai, is about just what the title suggests, or as Ledé referred to it on social, “the green eyed monster.” The songs provides both sings with a platform of vulnerability to confess to their truths in the game called love.

Ledé opens the track with a few bitter pieces of honesty, singing, “I ain’t never been good at sharing / But with you I practice patience / And I let you do your thing ’cause I’m doing mine / I was actin’ like I’m good when I know I’m lyin’.” As the track builds the chorus serves as the soothing buffering between the lyrical gut punches.

But on the second half of the track, Ella Mai is here to deliver the final blow. The British songwriter comes in to share her experience on the scorned path of heartbreak, singing, “No, I ain’t never been good at hidin’ my feelings / I don’t wanna come across too strong / I triеd my best for so long.”

Bravely, Mai own up to her part in the failed romance in the lines, “I know you do this sh*t on purpose / Actin’ like you don’t know I’m perfect for ya / You told me I’m your only person / Hate to say it, but that player sh*t be workin’.”

Listen to the song above.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.