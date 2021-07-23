Plenty of R&B acts came out to impress last year with their respective projects despite the pandemic making it anything but a normal year. Two artists who did this are Kiana Lede and Kehlani. The former shared her debut album, KIKI, while the latter delivered her sophomore effort, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which both stood out for their own reasons. More than a year removed from the releases, Kiana and Kehlani bring their talents together for their new single titled “Ur Best Friend.”

Both singers find themselves deep in thought after cheating on their current respective partners. Kiana nor Kehlani don’t necessarily feel guilty about the act of infidelity, in fact, after returning to their original partners, they both long for another moment with their cheating counterparts. “Almost called your name when he was in it,” Kiana admits while Kehlani sings, “And he’s almost perfect / And that’s why it hurts.”

The new collaboration comes after a quiet 12 months that followed since Kiana dropped her KIKI album. Her releases after the project were mainly guest features, those being “This Day” with Usher, “A Little More” with G-Eazy, and a remix of They.’s “Count Me In.” She also veered into the political lane with her summer 2020 track, “Dear Mr. President.”

As for Kehlani, she recently joined T-Pain in a video for their “I Like Dat” collaboration while working with other names like Amorphous and Pink Sweats for their respective “Back Together” and “At My Worst” efforts.

You can listen to the duo’s new single in the video above.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.